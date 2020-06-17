Letter: An apology for Missouri’s slave history would help

The power of an apology can be overwhelming. To recognize, admit and sincerely express remorse for a wrong can bring true healing to both the oppressor and the oppressed.
It is with this belief in mind that I ask Gov. Mike Parson to officially apologize for Missouri’s role in slavery, the segregationist policies that followed, and racial discrimination that continues.
I understand that the Civil War ended in 1865 and none of us alive today participated in it. But the prejudices, hatred and scars that preceded that war are very much alive today.
To formally apologize for Missouri’s role and contributions to slavery and acts of injustice would bring healing to our state’s populace, both black and white.
Gov. Parson did not start this problem, but he could take actions that could help heal this problem.
Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood
