Letter: An apology for Missouri’s slave history would help
0 comments

Letter: An apology for Missouri’s slave history would help

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Slave sale on the courthouse steps

A depiction of a slave auction outside the old St. Louis County Courthouse. More than 530 slaves were sold outside the courthouse, usually by order of the Probate Court.

(Missouri History Museum)

 Missouri History Museum

The power of an apology can be overwhelming. To recognize, admit and sincerely express remorse for a wrong can bring true healing to both the oppressor and the oppressed.

It is with this belief in mind that I ask Gov. Mike Parson to officially apologize for Missouri’s role in slavery, the segregationist policies that followed, and racial discrimination that continues.

I understand that the Civil War ended in 1865 and none of us alive today participated in it. But the prejudices, hatred and scars that preceded that war are very much alive today.

To formally apologize for Missouri’s role and contributions to slavery and acts of injustice would bring healing to our state’s populace, both black and white.

Gov. Parson did not start this problem, but he could take actions that could help heal this problem.

Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports