Letter: An easy choice: our health comes before the economy
Letter: An easy choice: our health comes before the economy

Regarding the editorial “Suggestion of letting the vulnerable die to save the economy is absurd” (March 30): Both Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump can show leadership and commitment to the economy over coronavirus social distancing restrictions by scheduling campaign rallies, showing up, and being willing to expose their audiences to each other.

Jim Hauschultz • Kirkwood

