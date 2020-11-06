 Skip to main content
Letter: An egotistical comedian will not help us beat the virus
Letter: An egotistical comedian will not help us beat the virus

Nearly 250,000 have died of the coronavirus, and President Donald Trump recently held campaign rallies where simple, proven public health measures such a social distancing and mask-wearing were virtually ignored. In fact, he called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham at a rally and joked with her about wearing a mask and being “politically correct.”

At a time like this, we don’t need an egotistical standup comedian. We need a leader with empathy and the self-confidence to stand aside to let the public health and medical experts lead the way.

Leonard Fagan, M.D. • Webster Groves

