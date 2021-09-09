Letter: An embryo isn’t an enslaved person, it’s an individual

In Aisha Sultan’s Sept. 5 column “What will we tell our daughters?” she writes: “For those who are cheering this moment, how will you react when the protectors of the fetus decide that life begins at conception (a prominent belief among some conservatives) and that birth control must be banned to save babies’ lives?” In my opinion, it is doubtful qualified sources in the field of embryology today would not believe the same.

The embryo, the size of a grain of rice, is potential life and began as an even smaller human. Its growth is extremely rapid. It will never remain the size of a grain of rice. It is self-actuating and self-directing as it ages in the womb preparing for its birth. Life is a continuum from conception to natural death. Sultan might consider how her own body has aged from conception to the present.