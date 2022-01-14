Letter: An expanded trolley schedule would revitalize the city

Regarding “Nicklaus: Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 7): I believe columnist David Nicklaus’ view is quite wrong-headed. We should be funding the Loop Trolley so that it can operate from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days per week to help build ridership and density in the corridor where the empty tracks currently run. In three to five years, it could have the ridership needed to stand alone. Next, extend the line down Delmar to the Central West End, mid-town, downtown and the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. In doing so, this could help revitalize underutilized parts of our city and assist in breaking down the “Delmar Divide.”