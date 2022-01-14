 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An expanded trolley schedule would revitalize the city
Letter: An expanded trolley schedule would revitalize the city

Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Nicklaus: Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad” (Jan. 7): I believe columnist David Nicklaus’ view is quite wrong-headed. We should be funding the Loop Trolley so that it can operate from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days per week to help build ridership and density in the corridor where the empty tracks currently run. In three to five years, it could have the ridership needed to stand alone. Next, extend the line down Delmar to the Central West End, mid-town, downtown and the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. In doing so, this could help revitalize underutilized parts of our city and assist in breaking down the “Delmar Divide.”

Jim Zimmerman • St. Louis

