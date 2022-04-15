Letter: An idea for pandemic relief fund’s use: pick up the trash

Regarding “St. Louis alderman: City should trim refuse fees until it resumes pickup of recyclables” (March 20): I have a suggestion for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Aldermen on how to spend the windfall of pandemic relief funds: collect the trash.

I pay the city for trash pickup, which is scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays in my neighborhood. There has been no pickup for the last two scheduled days. I have four bags of trash sitting in my kitchen because the dumpsters are full, and I have nowhere to go with them. I may need to haul them to the city dump myself. If that’s the case, am I going to get a refund of my trash hauling fee?

If the city needs new trucks, buy them. If the salary for the truck drivers is too low, increase it to a livable wage. And in the interim, hire outside contractors to regularly empty dumpsters rather than letting disgruntled constituents stuff them so full they overflow. If our elected officials want to keep residents within the city limits, then take care of us. We shouldn’t have to beg to receive this basic service.

Pam McGrath • St. Louis