Here is an idea to possibly unite the nation, rather than further divide it: Democrats should agree to drop the impeachment proceedings in exchange for the Republicans, both House and Senate, agreeing to censure President Donald Trump. The censure would include the following key points:
1) The administration acknowledges this is no way to conduct diplomacy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should reinstate Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, after he apologizes to her, and any diplomats who quit should be offered their jobs back. We should also assure Ukraine that we have their backs, and the State Department needs to be totally transparent going forward.
2) Censure the president for obstructing the process and witness harassment. Acknowledge that no president, now or going forward, can disregard the rule of law. If we don’t nip this behavior in the bud, both parties will use it destructively in the future.
Such a proposal would stop a useless process that probably won’t end in a conviction and still would have the merit of calling out unacceptable White House behavior. It would also convey to the diplomatic corps that they won’t be thrown under the bus. Notice I didn’t include any reference to criminal behavior, or admission of guilt — that would just fan the flames. The point is to acknowledge, in a bi-partisan manner, that these events are not acceptable and should not happen again.
And then a year from now, the people will make the final verdict.
Mike Micotto • Webster Groves