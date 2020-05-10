Letter: An unborn child should not be reduced to politics

Regarding Casey Nichols’ guest column, “Abortion services are more essential during a pandemic — not less” (May 5): As a Jesuit educator, a profound sorrow came over me as I read this column from one of our students. As the mission statement of St. Louis University proclaims, we work and study here in order to “understand God’s creation and for the discovery, dissemination and integration of the values, knowledge and skills required to transform society in the spirit of the Gospels.” Why so? So that we as an academic community might “improve the quality of life for all persons.”
So yes, it saddened me to see an unborn child cheaply reduced to cost, identity politics and inconvenience. As both the leadership as well as the student body of St. Louis University have shown these past few years especially, the lives of the most vulnerable are the most precious. We who live by the Jesuit motto “men and women for others” seek to cultivate a culture of acceptance wherein every human life is inherently and eternally precious.
Fr. David Meconi, S.J. • St. Louis
Assistant professor of theology, director of the Catholic Studies Centre, St. Louis University
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.