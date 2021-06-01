 Skip to main content
Letter: Analytical thinking prepares students better for life
Letter: Analytical thinking prepares students better for life

Washington Post columnist George Will makes a cogent case for better science education ("Subsidizing America's most important product: Innovation," May 27). If more young people were encouraged to learn about the world, and to ask what if? questions, more people would be creating inventions that benefit all of us.

Similarly, if instead of simply memorizing facts about history and current society, students were encouraged to think critically, ask what-if, and analyze what works and what doesn't work in creating a healthy, cooperative, productive society, it would benefit all of us. This, as I understand it, is the goal of the educators proposing new social studies curricula for our schools ("Webster Groves adopts equity-focused social studies curriculum," April 23). Perhaps people have been misled by the word "critical," which actually means analytical, looking at facts to find the meaning of them, rather than just accepting them until after the exam.

The world is changing, whether we enjoy it or not, but we will enjoy it more if we understand the changes and make better choices.

Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves

