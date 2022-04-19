Letter: Ancestors’ deeds should be source of learning, not guilt

Regarding “Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House” (April 14): Rep. Brian Seitz seeks to bar any teaching that would cause an individual to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex.” Does he realize that all education at some time causes everyone discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress? He also said it would be terrible if our children would be made to feel guilt over something their ancestors had done.

The purpose of teaching history is not to produce feelings of guilt. Of course, no child is responsible for events before they were born. But history does teach us awareness, empathy and compassion for what others have experienced. These skills serve us well in future decision making.

As someone with a German surname, I’ve heard countless Nazi jokes and learned about Germany’s roles in the world wars. I don’t feel guilt. I wasn’t born. I wasn’t present. But I am aware of events and feel compassion for those who suffered. I am discovering relatives who were slaveholders, but I don’t feel guilt. However, I do ponder how people came to these actions, and I feel empathy and compassion for those who suffered.

If Seitz feels guilt, it may say more about his current attitudes than it does about history. He should spare us his self-serving guilt narrative.

Michael Pfeifer • Chesterfield