Letter: Animal abuser Michael Vick doesn't deserve any adulation
Letter: Animal abuser Michael Vick doesn't deserve any adulation

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Yes, Michael Vick did his time, but why must society reward a convicted sadist?" (Dec. 5): While I don’t often agree with McDermott or the Editorial Board, this column was spot on. As a lifelong dog owner, I want to say thanks for saying what I have been thinking. Michael Vick is despicable and doesn’t deserve any kind of adulation or reward. There are many others like him, but I won’t speak their names because I refuse to acknowledge their existence.

Diane Gorman • Kirkwood 

