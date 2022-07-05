Letter: Ann Wagner believes the Jan. 6 hearing is illegitimate

Regarding: "Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd" (June 29): I recently received an email from U.S. GOP Rep. Ann Wagner in which she refers to a radio interview with host Mark Reardon where they discussed the “illegitimate” Jan. 6 committee. “Illegitimate” is defined as something “not authorized by the law" or "not in accordance with accepted standards or rules.” If the committee and its investigation are illegitimate, then it would follow that sworn testimonies given by the multiple witnesses would be illegitimate. Does Wagner believe they were lying under oath when they swore Donald Trump pressured the U.S. Dept. of Justice to publicly call the election results corrupt and “… leave the rest to me and the Republican Congress…” ? If she believes the committee is illegitimate, then she does not believe the testimony that Trump allies tried to confuse the electoral vote tabulation by submitting fraudulent alternative electors to Vice President Mike Pence.