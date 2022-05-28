 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Annoying online format deters Post-Dispatch readers

cell phone addiction

123rf.com illustration

 123rf illustration

I’ve been reading the Post-Dispatch since it was an evening paper thrown on to my parents’ gravel driveway. While I understand that digital formats are the future of print journalism, I find the STLToday’s app buggy and annoying, to say the least. I don’t know of any other paper that makes you log in every time you open the app (sometimes multiple times a day) to be rewarded with articles that send you back to the top of the page, or worse yet, to an annoying car commercial, with the slightest click or tap.

I want to love the Post-Dispatch product, but if editors and designers want to retain their technologically savvy readers, they need to take a careful look at their ailing interface and restore joy to their subscribers’ reading experience.

Jim McKee • St. Louis

