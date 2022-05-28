Letter: Annoying online format deters Post-Dispatch readers

I’ve been reading the Post-Dispatch since it was an evening paper thrown on to my parents’ gravel driveway. While I understand that digital formats are the future of print journalism, I find the STLToday’s app buggy and annoying, to say the least. I don’t know of any other paper that makes you log in every time you open the app (sometimes multiple times a day) to be rewarded with articles that send you back to the top of the page, or worse yet, to an annoying car commercial, with the slightest click or tap.