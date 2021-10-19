Letter: 'Another proud Missouri moment' from the governor

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Missouri has an award-winning cybersecurity team. Why is Parson calling such work a crime?" (Oct. 17): Our grandson, a bright and high-performing college student in North Carolina follows Missouri politics. When he reads the frequent, embarrassing stories emanating from Jefferson City, he remarks, with a touch of sarcasm, “another proud Missouri moment.” Well, Missouri politicians have done it again. Gov. Mike Parson's recent accusations of criminal behavior leveled at the Post-Dispatch for uncovering massive deficiencies in a Missouri state website has provided us with another proud Missouri moment.