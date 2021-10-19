 Skip to main content
Letter: 'Another proud Missouri moment' from the governor
Letter: 'Another proud Missouri moment' from the governor

Gov. Mike Parson responds to Post-Dispatch data security story

A photo made Thursday Oct. 14, 2021 shows Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responding via Facebook Live (above, on a computer screen), to an article by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (below, on the STLtoday.com website) regarding the security of Missouri teachers' Social Security numbers on the Missouri Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education website. (Photo by Michael Hamtil/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

 Michael Hamtil

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Missouri has an award-winning cybersecurity team. Why is Parson calling such work a crime?" (Oct. 17): Our grandson, a bright and high-performing college student in North Carolina follows Missouri politics. When he reads the frequent, embarrassing stories emanating from Jefferson City, he remarks, with a touch of sarcasm, “another proud Missouri moment.” Well, Missouri politicians have done it again. Gov. Mike Parson's recent accusations of criminal behavior leveled at the Post-Dispatch for uncovering massive deficiencies in a Missouri state website has provided us with another proud Missouri moment.

Michael Salevouris • University City

