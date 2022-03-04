 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Anti-abortion activists don’t seem troubled by ‘forced fertility’

  • 0
UN labor agency cites concerns about China's Xinjiang region

FILE - A woman wears a face mask reading 'Free Uyghurs' as she attends a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Experts at the U.N. labor agency have called out China on work conditions faced by Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the western Xinjiang region, decrying signs of “coercive measures” that deprive workers of the free choice in job-selection and calling for Beijing to provide more information about how it’s respecting their rights. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

 Markus Schreiber

Regarding the editorial “With Roe on the ropes, red states are ready to return women to the back alleys” (Feb. 27): One only has to read the Post-Dispatch’s daily Law and Order column to realize how many families are unable to manage the children they have. Minors are out on the streets late at night, committing crimes or being shot themselves. All indications are that, for whatever reason, some kids are out of control. Rising numbers of children in two-parent families are not adding to the strength of our community.

If women’s birth control choices are limited, can we count on the men in their lives to take responsibility for limiting the size of their families and better yet, providing strong role models?

Not surprisingly, during the recent Olympic Games, our hypocritical national leaders took great offense at the inhumane treatment of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese. Among them were practices of rape, sexual torture and involuntary birth control and sterilization, including mandatory tubal ligations and intra-uterine devices in order to limit the numbers of Uyghur citizens.

People are also reading…

Apparently the “right to life” advocates find Chinese “forced sterilization” objectionable but they have no problem with American “forced fertility.”

Sherilyn Krell • Olivette

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News