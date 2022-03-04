Letter: Anti-abortion activists don’t seem troubled by ‘forced fertility’

Regarding the editorial “With Roe on the ropes, red states are ready to return women to the back alleys” (Feb. 27): One only has to read the Post-Dispatch’s daily Law and Order column to realize how many families are unable to manage the children they have. Minors are out on the streets late at night, committing crimes or being shot themselves. All indications are that, for whatever reason, some kids are out of control. Rising numbers of children in two-parent families are not adding to the strength of our community.