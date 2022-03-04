Letter: Anti-abortion activists don’t seem troubled by ‘forced fertility’

Regarding the editorial “With Roe on the ropes, red states are ready to return women to the back alleys” (Feb. 27): One only has to read the Post-Dispatch’s daily Law and Order column to realize how many families are unable to manage the children they have. Minors are out on the streets late at night, committing crimes or being shot themselves. All indications are that, for whatever reason, some kids are out of control. Rising numbers of children in two-parent families are not adding to the strength of our community.
If women’s birth control choices are limited, can we count on the men in their lives to take responsibility for limiting the size of their families and better yet, providing strong role models?
Not surprisingly, during the recent Olympic Games, our hypocritical national leaders took great offense at the inhumane treatment of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese. Among them were practices of rape, sexual torture and involuntary birth control and sterilization, including mandatory tubal ligations and intra-uterine devices in order to limit the numbers of Uyghur citizens.
Apparently the “right to life” advocates find Chinese “forced sterilization” objectionable but they have no problem with American “forced fertility.”
Sherilyn Krell • Olivette