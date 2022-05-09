Letter: Anti-abortion Americans clearly in country's minority

Regarding "Doctors deconstruct abortion myths in response to leaked SCOTUS document" (May 6): I believe women have a fundamental right to decide what happens to and in their bodies. Abortion access is a vital part of preserving and defending that bodily autonomy, and Roe v. Wade is a vital legal protection of that access and that right. As such, it should not be overturned.

The numbers are clear. Americans oppose the repeal of Roe v. Wade by a nearly 2-to-1 margin and 56% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in "all" or "some" cases. Just 11% of Americans support making abortion "illegal in all cases," yet that is exactly what many states are poised to do should Roe be repealed. For those who support Roe's repeal, there is room for their opinion, but they are fundamentally in the minority.

That so many levers of our government have been bent to serve that (frankly radical) minority of our population is a subversion of both justice and the people's will. Let women choose. Period.

Ryan Bueckendorf • St. Louis