Letter: Anti-abortion Catholics are compassionate, not brainwashed

Rev. John Vogler makes ridiculous statements in his letter, “Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on” (Sept. 11). Vogler should stop distorting the truth, live the life he was ordained for and start praying that our beloved country isn’t flushed down the drain this November by the Democratic agenda.
I take offense that he suggests Catholics who oppose abortion are brainwashed. That just isn’t true. In case he has forgotten, when women are in crisis, we help them. When children are hungry, we feed them. I do not consider those actions counterproductive, but his uncharitable words and divisive letter most certainly are. He is a priest, or has he forgotten that?
Mary McMahan • Arnold
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.