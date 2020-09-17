 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-abortion Catholics are compassionate, not brainwashed
0 comments

Letter: Anti-abortion Catholics are compassionate, not brainwashed

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

From left: Jeff Whitney and his wife Nancy Whitney, both of Shiloh, and John Wagnon of O'Fallon, IL talk before the start of the rally. Students for Life of America and pro-life, anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together to rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

Rev. John Vogler makes ridiculous statements in his letter, “Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on” (Sept. 11). Vogler should stop distorting the truth, live the life he was ordained for and start praying that our beloved country isn’t flushed down the drain this November by the Democratic agenda.

I take offense that he suggests Catholics who oppose abortion are brainwashed. That just isn’t true. In case he has forgotten, when women are in crisis, we help them. When children are hungry, we feed them. I do not consider those actions counterproductive, but his uncharitable words and divisive letter most certainly are. He is a priest, or has he forgotten that?

Mary McMahan • Arnold

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports