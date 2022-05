Regarding "Ripple Effects of Abortion Restrictions Confuse Care for Miscarriages" (May 11): Are there really rational politicians who want to put women in jail if they go out of state for an abortion? Or, if they get abortion pills in the mail? No, these are not rational politicians, but rather mean-spirited zealots or pandering politicians who really don't care about the issue, but are seeking votes. In my opinion, these folks are immoral.