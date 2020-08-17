Letter: Anti-abortion movement misguided supporting Trump

Regarding the letter “Trump’s support of anti-abortion movement is unwavering” (Aug. 13): Abortion providers provide a service to women who come to them with a need. There aren’t enough doctors or clinics that offer abortion services to target anyone, including African Americans. Apparently the letter writer believes that one expresses one’s concern for “innocent infants” by nominating a man to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, whose major qualifications seemed to be his petulant temper and love of beer.
Also, the letter writer’s terminology is incorrect. “Infants” by definition are already born. The correct term for the in-utero being is fetus. The "pro-life" movement does not seem eager to use that word; perhaps they find it aesthetically unpleasing, or maybe they are just speaking emotionally for dramatic effect.
But how ever you want to talk about the issue, I find it hard to believe President Donald Trump cares one whit because: He doesn’t care about women, since he brags about sexually mistreating them. He doesn’t care about the disabled, because he makes public fun of them. He doesn’t care about people of color, because he refers to white nationalist groups as “fine people.”
When I look at Trump, I see someone who lies constantly, fires fourth-grade-level insults at anyone who crosses him, and bears no resemblance to the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament. It saddens me that he has fooled so many Christians into believing he is one of them when nothing could be further from the truth.
Laura S. Schmidt • Festus
