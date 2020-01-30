Letter: Anti-abortion supporters are fully Trump's constituency

Regarding “Trump, a late convert to cause, attends anti-abortion rally” (Jan. 24): How is it that the majority of Americans believe that a woman’s right to personal choice supersedes the right-to-life argument, but these folks seem more politically powerful?
It is because pro-choice supporters vote based on multiple issues, but most right-to-life folks vote mainly on that issue only. Please remember that President Donald Trump just put the right-to-life voters in his pocket recently when he became the first president to address the annual March for Life rally. Besides America’s farmers, they are now his voting constituency. Please keep this in mind when you decide who you will vote for in November.
John Larson • St. Louis County