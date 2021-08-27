 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-abortion supporters should favor masks and shots
Letter: Anti-abortion supporters should favor masks and shots

The anti-abortion movement has been very strong here, but many Missourians have proven to be anti-vaccine and anti-masking, which is contrary to the “pro-life” message. As life extends much beyond the embryo, we should be willing to take whatever steps are needed to ensure that our lives and the lives of others are not risked unnecessarily.

Only about 44.3% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. That number would even be less if the state hadn’t bribed citizens with incentives to become vaccinated. The blame now for the continued infection rates and deaths falls on those who have refused to do what was needed to stop the virus from the very beginning. As long as Missourians and the rest of the country refuse to vaccinate, this pandemic with its pain and suffering will be with us much longer.

Alan Bell • New Haven

