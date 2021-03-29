Letter: Anti-Asian violence rooted in Trump's hateful rhetoric

Regarding Ed Shew's guest column "By not speaking out about anti-Asian racism, we help perpetuate it" (March 22): Recently, a Chinese woman was set on fire by two people in Brooklyn. A Thai immigrant in California died after being violently shoved to the pavement. In Queens, a man spoke the words "China virus" in front of an Asian American mother and then spat at her child. These are not isolated cases. More than 2,800 hate incidents directed at Asian Americans were reported last year.

Hate crimes certainly aren’t new in U.S. history, and Asian Americans have been targets since the 19th century. What is new, however, is the current uptick in these vicious attacks, the worst culminating in the Atlanta shootings, where six of the victims were Asian American. What is the source of this disturbing trend?

I believe it originated with Donald Trump, who repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus” and the “kung flu.” If we want to name a new virus after the person responsible for adding the most to the body count, then it should rightfully be called the Trump virus.