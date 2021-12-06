Letter: Anti-choice means state control of a woman's body

Regarding "Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely" (Dec. 3): I believe the main question in the abortion debate is: Whose life and rights are more important? They cannot be equal. Does the woman, who is a fully sentient and self-aware being, stay in control of her body, or does the state control her body on behalf of a non-sentient embryo that may, or may not, fully develop?

A fertilized egg is not a human being; it is a potential human being. The same way a caterpillar is not a butterfly. A fertilized egg is not sentient being. And religious definitions are irrelevant in a secular government.

Anti-choice is really about controlling women. There could be a huge reduction in abortions if we support universal health care, paid maternity leave, free day care and comprehensive sex education. Teach boys that preventing pregnancy is equally their responsibility. Or how about controlling men’s bodies by requiring all men, at the age of 18, to get a reversible vasectomy?