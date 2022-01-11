Letter: Anti-democracy flood is coming thanks to GOP obstructionism

Regarding the editorial "Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows" (Jan. 2): If former President Donald Trump had not instigated the assault on the Capitol last year, think what we could have done with the $30 million that it cost us to repair that building.

The Trump administration could have demonstrated its belief that Blue Lives Matter by honoring the mental and physical health of the officers injured on that day instead of denying them the reinforcements they needed to do their jobs.

If the former president’s big lie of election fraud had not stoked division during the impeachment trial and subsequent investigations, what might lawmakers have accomplished together for the good of our pandemic-weary nation? Just think how many serious criminals the Justice Department could have investigated if it didn’t have to track down all the violent conspiracy theorists who stormed the Capitol that day.