Letter: Anti-gay religious adherents are really simply bigots

Regarding “2 justices slam court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case” (Oct. 5): Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito chose the first day of the Supreme Court session to express disagreement with the Obergefell v. Hodges decision that made same-sex marriage possible. They wrote that the case “enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots, making their religious liberty concerns that much easier to dismiss.” It was in fact a cowardly and posthumous slap in the face to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gay and transgender rights.
Bigotry is defined as intolerance toward those who hold different opinions than oneself. Religious adherents are more than welcome to hold what I believe is a misguided opinion on this issue. However, using the courts to force their view on the community at large is driven by their intolerance and is, by definition, bigotry.
As a father of two gay sons, I’ve seen the hurt that some of their friends have experienced from their intolerant religious-adherent parents. I cannot imagine someone telling their son or daughter to not come home for Thanksgiving or Christmas simply because they are gay, but it happens. And why on earth can’t two people who love each other make a marriage commitment? Shame on Thomas, Alito and all of those intolerant religious adherents. Or should I say bigots?
Jeff Klein • Wildwood
