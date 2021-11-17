Letter: Anti-infrastructure lawmakers betray their own voters

Regarding the letter “ Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote ” (Nov. 14): There was only one congressional representative from Missouri who voted to approve the infrastructure bill: Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City. He wins the prize of new roads and bridges in his district. The rest of the state should have to do without. I tried to find out why my representative, Blaine Luetkemeyer, voted against it and am still awaiting an answer.

As Missourians bump along our sad roads and bridges, they should wonder why these representatives want the worst for our state. In Missouri’s bicentennial year, we have proven that hurting ourselves, just to spite the others, is really not a good way to live. I have not heard any Missourian say, “No, don’t fix my road.” I think the same could be said for universal pre-K. I have not heard anyone say, “Let’s do our best to not prepare kids for school.” When you put it like that, some of our representatives just sound silly.