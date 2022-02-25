Letter: Anti-mandate crowd inconsiderate of unhealthy children

Regarding “Can schools require shoes? Lawmaker trips up Attorney General Eric Schmitt with question” (Feb. 17): The conflict between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and state lawmakers mirrors the local conflicts between parents arguing about school masking requirements in public schools.

I wish to remind Schmitt and others that public schools aren’t just for healthy children without complex medical conditions, nor only for students without immunocompromised family members. They do not only employ teachers free of health-risk factors. They are here to meet the educational needs and safety of all children and staff.

The most vulnerable among us are the ones who suffer most, even if infection is not fatal. Long coronavirus is a terrible sentence for a child or teacher already suffering from respiratory problems.

The omicron variant took more lives than delta, and another variant is on the horizon. If people truly want to end a need for masking, I think they should consider what would end the procession of deadly variants. Getting the world to a 70% vaccination rate requires Congress to approve $17 billion in supplemental funding for the global coronavirus response in fiscal year 2022 spending.

In the meantime, masking is our best tool for schools because our communities have not embraced improved ventilation, full distancing or full vaccination.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country