Letter: Anti-mask lawmakers put careers over voters’ health

Regarding “Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate” (July 26): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, and St. Louis County Council members Tim Fitch and Mark Harder should each be required to dress out in full personal protective equipment and spend an entire day in a coronavirus intensive care unit, shadowing a physician or registered nurse, so they at least have a clue what we are up against.

Who will care for these politicians’ families when health care workers, exhausted from battling this deadly virus, leave the profession due to fatigue and burnout, or worse? How many more must die before our politicians realize that saving lives is not infringing on anyone’s freedom but just plain, good medicine?

Other than getting vaccinated, wearing a mask is the easiest thing we can do to protect our health and the health of those who are not able to get the benefit of vaccines due to age (children 11 and under) or other medical reasons.

Shame on our politicians for pumping out anger and propaganda, and putting their professional ambitions before the well-being of the people they were elected to represent.

Nancy Robbins • Kirkwood