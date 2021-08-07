Letter: Anti-mask officials are willfully seeking to harm others

Regarding “Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate” (July 26): In thinking about the resistance to mask mandates by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and so many other elected officials, I wonder if they should perhaps be charged with contributing to murder or involuntary manslaughter.

Wearing a mask hurts no one. But with the delta variant, not wearing a mask contributes to the illness and, in some cases, death of others. Sounds like intentionally contributing to taking another person’s life to me.

What’s even more illogical is that these officials who contribute to the death of others are the same people that want to outlaw abortion. So, in effect, they want to protect the unborn, but don’t care about the lives of those already born.

Phillip Klasskin • University City