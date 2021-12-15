Letter: Anti-mask parents teach their children awful lessons

Regarding “P ushback on masks escalates at St. Louis-area schools after Schmitt directive ” (Dec. 10): As a parent, grandparent and former teacher, when I read this story and saw the accompanying photo of parents escorting their children into a Rockwood elementary school without masks, I had a visceral reaction: anger, sadness and fear for what we’re becoming.

These parents may think they are participating in a great act of civil disobedience, but this is not quite what Mahatma Gandhi, Henry David Thoreau or the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had in mind. Civil disobedience means following one’s conscience by nonviolent resistance to unjust laws or systems. To refuse to wear a mask is not a matter of conscience; a mask requirement is a matter of public health. By their actions, these parents are teaching their children they have no civic responsibility — no need to care about anything but their own desires, no need to heed the facts and the science that unequivocally says masks are key to protecting ourselves and each other, no need to do their part in ending this nightmare of a pandemic.