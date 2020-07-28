You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Anti-mask protesters concerned only about themselves
Letter: Anti-mask protesters concerned only about themselves

Dave Day, and others with Mask Free Missouri and We the People of Jefferson County, debates the use of masks with Jennifer Ruble, left, outside a meeting of the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro where the board is discussing whether to require mandatory masks in public on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Ruble, who has a child in Hillsboro schools with autism, supports the mandate. "I've isolated my children for four months to not drop them into a petri dish," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Protesters oppose masks in Jefferson County, as Missouri breaks daily COVID-19 record” (July 22): I am just astonished at people’s selfishness. The protesters say that their rights are being violated by having a mandated mask order. Well, what about my rights because they refuse to wear masks? I am fearful of going out in public because others refuse to wear masks. I am not able to enjoy holidays in public because they refuse to wear masks. My rights to be able to enjoy life as it was has been taken away.

I am so angry that people are self-centered and don’t think about anybody else but themselves. Just because they live in the United States and have a Constitution that guarantees freedoms does not mean those people are free to hurt others through their selfishness.

Judy Burke • Ballwin

