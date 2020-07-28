Letter: Anti-mask protesters concerned only about themselves

Regarding “Protesters oppose masks in Jefferson County, as Missouri breaks daily COVID-19 record” (July 22): I am just astonished at people’s selfishness. The protesters say that their rights are being violated by having a mandated mask order. Well, what about my rights because they refuse to wear masks? I am fearful of going out in public because others refuse to wear masks. I am not able to enjoy holidays in public because they refuse to wear masks. My rights to be able to enjoy life as it was has been taken away.
I am so angry that people are self-centered and don’t think about anybody else but themselves. Just because they live in the United States and have a Constitution that guarantees freedoms does not mean those people are free to hurt others through their selfishness.
Judy Burke • Ballwin
