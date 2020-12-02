Letter: Anti-maskers require change of heart to follow guidelines

Regarding “ Official: St. Louis area in ‘crisis mode’ as virus surges ” (Nov. 30): During this coronavirus crisis, we regularly hear the pleas from public health officials for people to please wear a mask, keep socially distant and wash their hands. And then these officials express frustration and exasperation when so many people ignore their advice while hospitalizations and deaths rise.

Observers of human behavior can hardly be surprised. There are so many tragic situations that could be prevented if people would only heed the precautionary warnings: Don’t drive drunk. Don’t drive and text. Don’t drive too fast. Don’t smoke. Don’t do drugs. Stay in school. Don’t play with guns, fire or matches. Observe basic hygiene. Diet and exercise. But apparently so many people are selfish enough, prideful enough, entitled enough, convinced of their own invincibility, that they insist on doing whatever they want, whenever they want. Who cares about anyone else?