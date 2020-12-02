 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-maskers require change of heart to follow guidelines
0 comments

Letter: Anti-maskers require change of heart to follow guidelines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Pfizer CEO urges patience on reopening economies

Shannon McNaney wears a mask while shopping for a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Regarding “Official: St. Louis area in ‘crisis mode’ as virus surges” (Nov. 30): During this coronavirus crisis, we regularly hear the pleas from public health officials for people to please wear a mask, keep socially distant and wash their hands. And then these officials express frustration and exasperation when so many people ignore their advice while hospitalizations and deaths rise.

Observers of human behavior can hardly be surprised. There are so many tragic situations that could be prevented if people would only heed the precautionary warnings: Don’t drive drunk. Don’t drive and text. Don’t drive too fast. Don’t smoke. Don’t do drugs. Stay in school. Don’t play with guns, fire or matches. Observe basic hygiene. Diet and exercise. But apparently so many people are selfish enough, prideful enough, entitled enough, convinced of their own invincibility, that they insist on doing whatever they want, whenever they want. Who cares about anyone else?

A vaccine will help the current pandemic. But the longer-term solution would require a change of heart.

The Rev. Dr. Rick Mortimer • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports