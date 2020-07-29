Letter: Anti-maskers should make rounds with an ICU nurse

My granddaughter is an intensive care unit nurse in another state that also doesn’t have a mask mandate. She says she and her co-workers are exhausted from taking care of coronavirus patients. She says the patients take a long time to recover if, in fact, they do. Some don’t. She wears heavy protective gear during her 12-hour shift and is physically and emotionally drained afterwards. Our family lives in fear that she will contract the virus.
So I would like to ask the Jefferson County anti-mask protesters (“Protesters oppose masks in Jefferson County, as Missouri breaks daily COVID-19 record,” July 22) if they really think their “freedom” not to do a simple thing like wear a mask is worth the more-than 800 deaths of medical workers in this country? They should spend 12 hours following my granddaughter around during her shift, even if only virtually. Maybe they would realize how selfish they are. What do these protesters do for a living and what have they contributed to the betterment of our society?
Susan Cunningham • Pacific
