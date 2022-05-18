 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Anti-Medicaid expansion lawmakers lacking morality

Regarding “Here’s what the Missouri Legislature accomplished this session” (May 13): It would be interesting if Missouri lawmakers who opposed Medicaid expansion for maternal health explained their position. What are their guiding principles that caused them to think new mothers don’t need more than a few months of health care nor do their infants need healthy mothers? I can’t think of any logical reasons for their stand other than cruelty, lack of empathy and beliefs no one with any sense of morality would agree with.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield

