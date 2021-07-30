Letter: Anti-Medicaid GOP lawmakers disgraceful, should resign

Regarding "In a unanimous ruling, Missouri high court says Medicaid expansion ‘valid’" (July 23): Last year the people of Missouri voted 53.25% to 46.75% to expand Medicaid. It was no surprise that the 137 Republicans in the Missouri Legislature did not like the results of the Medicaid vote. They reacted like dictators and, along with Gov. Mike Parson, showed their contempt for the people of Missouri by refusing to expand Medicaid. Fortunately, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against this junta of arrogant, anti-democracy Republicans and in favor of the hundreds of thousands of Missourians who voted for the expansion.