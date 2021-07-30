 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-Medicaid GOP lawmakers disgraceful, should resign
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, a rally attendee props up a sign with her hand while listening to speakers at the Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, July 22, 2021, vacated a lower court’s decision in the state’s Medicaid expansion case, agreeing that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Liv Paggiarino

Regarding "In a unanimous ruling, Missouri high court says Medicaid expansion ‘valid’" (July 23): Last year the people of Missouri voted 53.25% to 46.75% to expand Medicaid. It was no surprise that the 137 Republicans in the Missouri Legislature did not like the results of the Medicaid vote. They reacted like dictators and, along with Gov. Mike Parson, showed their contempt for the people of Missouri by refusing to expand Medicaid. Fortunately, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against this junta of arrogant, anti-democracy Republicans and in favor of the hundreds of thousands of Missourians who voted for the expansion.

In attempting to crush democracy under their boot heels, Missouri's Republican legislators have violated their oath of office and the Missouri Constitution. They have disgraced themselves and they should resign from office.

Pamela Jeannot • Lake Saint Louis 

