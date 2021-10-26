Letter: Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun

Regarding " Alec Baldwin was practicing pointing revolver at camera during fatal prop gun mishap " (Oct. 25): Could this be the same Alec Baldwin who has advocated for stronger gun laws and against the National Rifle Association?

In my opinion, not only is he a hypocrite, he could also be guilty of murder in the second degree. He aimed and fired a loaded weapon at the head of another person, resulting in the death of one and seriously injuring another. [He was told it was a "cold gun," meaning it had been verified not to contain live ammunition, according to witnesses.] The folks from the studio are calling the weapon a “prop gun.” Hogwash, in my opinion. A gun is a gun.