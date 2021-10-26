 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun
0 comments

Letter: Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stars stunned by 'mismanaged set' in fatal prop-gun shooting

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

 Jim Weber

Regarding "Alec Baldwin was practicing pointing revolver at camera during fatal prop gun mishap" (Oct. 25): Could this be the same Alec Baldwin who has advocated for stronger gun laws and against the National Rifle Association?

In my opinion, not only is he a hypocrite, he could also be guilty of murder in the second degree. He aimed and fired a loaded weapon at the head of another person, resulting in the death of one and seriously injuring another. [He was told it was a "cold gun," meaning it had been verified not to contain live ammunition, according to witnesses.] The folks from the studio are calling the weapon a “prop gun.” Hogwash, in my opinion. A gun is a gun. 

Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News