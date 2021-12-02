Letter: Anti-recidivism programs would stop circle of violence

Regarding “Accused serial killer pleads not guilty to federal charge in St. Louis” (Nov. 23): It seems like, every day, we hear of a new act of violence in St. Louis. How do we understand this culture of violence and take steps to address it?

Researchers suggest the answer can be partially found in understanding how penitentiary systems currently work to grow violence rather than deter it. According to the Prison Policy Initiative think tank, 50% of incarcerated people have been convicted of a violent crime, yet there is very little effort to treat the violence. The prison system has been exposed as inherently violent and damaging to the people inside it, so how can we expect people to return to society reformed?