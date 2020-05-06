Letter: Anti-shutdown protesters’ action smacks of hypocrisy

In the last few weeks, we have seen on display the true patriots among us (no, not the health care and first responders). The are the so-called “patriots” taking up their assault weapons and erecting blockades to fight the stay-at-home orders issued by our governors. They seek to preserve freedom; called into in the breaches by the leader, President Donald Trump, to “liberate” our states.
Funny, I do not see any of them protesting the presidential order requiring the workers of the meatpacking plants to go into the virus-infested factories, which will jeopardize their health and families. I don’t mind protests and voicing one’s opinion, but could we have some integrity?
Ted Frapolli • Glendale
