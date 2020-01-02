Letter: Anti-Trump, anti-Wagner protesters are hypocrites
Protesters converge on Rep. Ann Wagner's office

Approximately 350 protesters converged on Congresswoman Ann Wagner's office in Ballwin on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, demanding that she vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives. Then the protesters marched to nearby Manchester Road to wave their signs at passing motorists. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

The Post-Dispatch recently photographed protesters demanding Rep. Ann Wagner vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. What a bunch of hypocrites!

If she was in office in 1998, I’m sure these same protesters wouldn’t have demanded Wagner vote to impeach Bill Clinton. But that was all different because he was a Democrat.

And when the Senate does not find Trump guilty, everyone will be upset and up in arms. But when the Senate didn’t find Clinton guilty, everything was just fine. Oh, yeah, he was a Democrat.

Jo Donze • St. Louis

