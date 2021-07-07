 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-vaccination Missourians are as stubborn as mules
Letter: Anti-vaccination Missourians are as stubborn as mules

The Basham family loves their mules

Two mules play in their corral at the Pair-A-Dice Mule Farm on Tuesday, February 23, 2016, near Belle, Missouri. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “Missouri officials fear surge in cases and hospitalizations will continue, urge holiday precautions” (June 30): I imagine a scene showing two Missouri mules reading this headline. Then one says to another, “And they call us stubborn.”

John McDonald • Ferguson

