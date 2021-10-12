 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-vaccine crowd should consider common good
Letter: Anti-vaccine crowd should consider common good

Regarding "Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant" (Oct. 8): Health care is important to Americans. But now a minority of the population says health care be damned. They're asserting their own individual liberties over the common good. At what point should individual rights yield to the public interest? 

More than 90% of America’s coronavirus deaths today are those who did not get shots. Yet the unvaccinated are defiant, even though they are more susceptible to infection and spreading the disease. This has led to health care workers burning out and hospitals being overcrowded. Everyone’s health care is suffering.

While people can make a choice on their personal right for liberty, I believe face masks and vaccinations demonstrate the most respect for the liberty our Founding Fathers spoke of.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis

