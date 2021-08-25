Letter: Anti-vaccine demagogues are using division to survive

Regarding “COVID-19 exposure from July 27 County Council meeting unclear, officials say” (Aug. 14): I have struggled to understand the conservative war against masks, social distance and vaccinations. I had hoped we were coming together with Operation Warp Speed’s heroic developments. I expected that operation to continue with equally heroic mass vaccinations. Instead, some conservatives planted seeds of vaccine doubt and grew fields of resistance.

The answer finally came to me. Vaccination resistance had to be escalated to anti-vax hostility because today’s conservative rock stars are dependent on the demagoguery flooding their platforms. The pandemic threatened to unify the parties and people against a common virus enemy. This insurgent unity could kill demagoguery, so it had to find a worse enemy than the virus.