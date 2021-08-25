 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-vaccine demagogues are using division to survive
Republican politicians Paul Berry, left, celebrates with Patricia and Mark McCloskey in front row

Republican politicians Paul Berry, left, celebrates with Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who were also sitting in the front row, after the St. Louis County Coucil 5-2 vote to repeal the mask mandate during a council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “COVID-19 exposure from July 27 County Council meeting unclear, officials say” (Aug. 14): I have struggled to understand the conservative war against masks, social distance and vaccinations. I had hoped we were coming together with Operation Warp Speed’s heroic developments. I expected that operation to continue with equally heroic mass vaccinations. Instead, some conservatives planted seeds of vaccine doubt and grew fields of resistance.

The answer finally came to me. Vaccination resistance had to be escalated to anti-vax hostility because today’s conservative rock stars are dependent on the demagoguery flooding their platforms. The pandemic threatened to unify the parties and people against a common virus enemy. This insurgent unity could kill demagoguery, so it had to find a worse enemy than the virus.

Medicine and science supported swift, universal mass vaccination. Liberal media as well as educated and Hollywood “elites” supported medicine and science. Most Democrats supported medicine and science. Many Republicans who resisted the flood of demagoguery also supported medicine and science. This made it easy for demagoguery to add medicine and science to its liberal Democrat, Hollywood and elitist enemies list. Medicine and science became a worse enemy than the virus. Masks became the enemy uniform. Social distance became the enemy’s formation and cadence. Vaccination became final induction into the enemy army. Unity’s insurgency was quashed. It had to be this way because demagoguery must have division to survive.

Wayne Mitchell • Glendale

