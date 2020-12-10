Letter: Anti-vaxxers go to back of line; hold lottery for the rest

Regarding “When and where? How vaccines will roll out in US” (Dec. 8): It appears that coronavirus vaccinations will soon start once logistics of delivery are determined. But this is not like the seasonal flu shot where plentiful dosages are waiting for patients. This time it’s the reverse, with scarce supplies for a huge demand.

Here is my suggestion for equitable distribution: First to be vaccinated should of course be front-line medical workers and first responders along with those documented to be high risk. Next those who were deemed essential: teachers, truckers, warehouse workers, grocery workers, delivery drivers, utility providers of electric, gas, trash haulers. Anyone who, if they didn’t do their job for two weeks, society would suffer.

So how do we distribute among the remaining population? Actually we can fall back on a method used in the past: a draft lottery. As people’s birthday is pulled, their place in line is set.

Some won’t want to be vaccinated. Let them make that decision knowing they lose their place in line and will need to reapply and wait until all others are finished if they wish to be vaccinated later.

Davis Pfeifer • Oakville