Letter: ‘Antics’ is too kind of word to describe unlawful deeds

Regarding Dana Milbank’s column “Mobilizing voters with outrage over Trump’s antics” (Aug. 18): I believe the word “antics” implies there is a humorous aspect to one’s behaviors. I find nothing humorous about any of former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

It’s time for us to demand that our elected officials be held accountable for their actions without regard for their wealth, power or elected positions. Members of Congress or presidential staff members who refuse to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee should also face consequences for ignoring a subpoena. In our great nation, no one is above the law.