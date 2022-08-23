 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ‘Antics’ is too kind of word to describe unlawful deeds

  • 0

Regarding Dana Milbank’s column “Mobilizing voters with outrage over Trump’s antics” (Aug. 18): I believe the word “antics” implies there is a humorous aspect to one’s behaviors. I find nothing humorous about any of former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

It’s time for us to demand that our elected officials be held accountable for their actions without regard for their wealth, power or elected positions. Members of Congress or presidential staff members who refuse to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee should also face consequences for ignoring a subpoena. In our great nation, no one is above the law.

Barbara Blacksher • Hazelwood

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News