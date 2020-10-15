Letter: Antifa and Black Lives Matter also guilty of terrorism

Regarding “FBI’s takedown of a militia plot in Michigan offers a stark warning of things to come” (Oct. 8): The editorial concerning the possible kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer contained this statement: “These individuals clearly weren’t Antifa or Black Lives Matter protesters. They were right-wing extremists.”
Am I supposed to assume that the phrasing of that sentiment is to give Antifa and Black Lives Matter a pass on their civil disobedience? In no part do I support any type of extremism, especially violent acts such as kidnapping. But Antifa and Black Lives Matter have engaged in the following: 1) Blocking interstate highways. 2) Taking physical control of a specific part of a city. 3) Disrupting diners as they eat by stealing food from their plate or drinks from their hands. 4) Trespassing on both public and private property.
These are all forms of intimidation and occupation.
In my opinion, all these players need to face the rule of law and be tried. They feel that they are considered outsiders of American society and try to validate it by their continued abrasive and illegal actions.
Gerald Jorden • High Ridge
