Letter: Any COVID-19 relief law should just be a down payment
Letter: Any COVID-19 relief law should just be a down payment

Regarding the letter "Moratorium must be extended to avert mass evictions" (Dec. 18): I share the letter writer's concern about Americans at risk for losing their housing during the pandemic. Adequate housing is a form of health care, in that it helps those to keep physically distanced from others. And I’m glad to see an extension on the eviction moratorium for another month in the coronavirus relief package. Although Sen. Josh Hawley’s proposal for $1,200 stimulus checks was denied, Congress did propose a 15% boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, $25 billion for rental assistance, and $4 billion for global immunizations through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

We’ve waited over half a year for these provisions to help people suffering in poverty or teetering on the brink. While we can do more, this is a good “down-payment” on more that is needed in 2021. I urge Sens. Roy Blunt and Hawley — along with Rep. Ann Wagner, Rep. Lacy Clay, and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer — to continue the momentum for more assistance in the new year.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country  

