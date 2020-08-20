 Skip to main content
Letter: Any Dreamer enlisting in military deserves citizenship
Supreme Court Immigration

Ivania Castillo from Prince William County, Va., holds a banner to show her support for dreamer Miriam from California, as she joins Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients celebrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's bid to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

 

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s defiance of high court’s DACA ruling is a dangerous precedent” (Aug.14): Here’s an idea to put this Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals dust-up to rest: Any Dreamer who signs up and serves a full four-year term in one of the branches of the United States military gets full citizenship when their service is completed, no questions asked.

J. Viviano • St. Louis

