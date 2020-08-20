Letter: Any Dreamer enlisting in military deserves citizenship

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s defiance of high court’s DACA ruling is a dangerous precedent” (Aug.14): Here’s an idea to put this Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals dust-up to rest: Any Dreamer who signs up and serves a full four-year term in one of the branches of the United States military gets full citizenship when their service is completed, no questions asked.
J. Viviano • St. Louis
