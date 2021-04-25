Letter: Any education reform should be transparently debatedb

Regarding “$2 million in Missouri budget could flow to nonprofit funder of charter schools” (April 19): The Missouri Legislature is still negotiating the amount the state would spend to support The Opportunity Trust, a private nonprofit foundation that funds charter schools. The foundation says it “envisions a St. Louis public education system that enables all students to thrive.” But its long-term goal seems to be to convert our schools to charters.

The failure of St. Louis Public Schools shows in test scores that are below grade level in reading and math, in poor attendance, and in graduation rates. The concentration of housing for low-income families, a consequence of racial segregation, adds the stress of poverty, which impedes learning. There is a lack of adequate funding for services taken for granted by wealthier districts such as nurses, social workers and experienced teachers.