Letter: Any new helmet law must include full-face helmets

Regarding “Missouri governor again faces question of repealing motorcycle helmet law” (May 19): The Missouri motorcycle helmet law needs revision based on statistics, not unproven rhetoric. As a rider for 56 years, here are my thoughts: Current U.S. helmet laws vary from state to state, but none consider the helmet type regarding head injury effectiveness. How strange. The Missouri helmet law leads you to think that anything on your head will save you. This is flawed thinking.
Please consider that more than half of the accident-involved motorcycle riders had less than five months’ riding experience. Riders between the ages of 16 and 24 are significantly over-represented in accidents. And 62.8% of head injuries from motorcycle crashes involve face, jaw and forehead injuries. But our law only demands Missouri riders wear any type of Department of Transportation-approved helmet. Even helmets that do not protect the forehead, face or jaw such as three-quarters helmets or half-face helmets. Only full-face helmets will provide adequate protection.
A revised helmet law should require full-face helmets for all newly licensed motorcycle riders for the first full year of riding or until the age of 21, and they should also complete a training course such as those offered by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. After these requirements are met, the rider should have the freedom to choose whether to wear a helmet. Gov. Mike Parson should send the bill back to the Missouri Legislature for revision to address these concerns and include them in the bill.
Larry Stough • Ballwin
