Letter: Any street or site honoring Lindbergh is shameful

Charles Lindbergh with Spirit of St. Louis, 1927

Charles A. Lindbergh with his Ryan monoplane, the Spirit of St. Louis, which he flew non-stop from New York to Paris in 1927. The achievement made him an international hero. Before his flight, he had been an air-mail pilot based at Lambert Field. Post-Dispatch file photo

The initiative announced by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to review street and site names is welcome and overdue.

History is recorded and explored in books, whereas statues, street and place names, and other such commemorations celebrate and glorify their subjects. To remove or change such designations is not to "erase history," as some argue, but rather to assure that our community is an inclusive, positive place for all its residents, and there should be no place in that community for the glorification of racial oppression or those who perpetuated it.

Perhaps ironically, within 24 hours of covering Page's announcement, the Post-Dispatch's website featured 1927 coverage of Lindbergh's "triumphant return to St. Louis." Charles Lindbergh was a vitriolic anti-Semite who sympathized strongly with the Nazis, famously blaming "the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration" for pushing the U.S. toward war. He also lauded the importance of preserving "that most priceless possession, our inheritance of European blood."

That any street or site in St. Louis bears his name at all is shameful, and the county should strongly consider changing it.

John Remelius • Alton

